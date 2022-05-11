News

Flight of the Conchords’ Bret McKenzie Announces New Serious Album, Shares New Song “A Little Tune” Songs Without Jokes Due Out August 26 via Sub Pop

Photography by Rebecca McMillan



Bret McKenzie, one-half of beloved New Zealand musical comedy duo Flight of the Conchords, has announced a new solo album, Songs Without Jokes, that, as its title suggests, consists of more serious material without punchlines. He has shared its first single, the Randy Newman-esque “A Little Tune,” via a video that is actually rather amusing, even if the song plays it straight. McKenzie has also announced some tour dates with a seven-piece band. Songs Without Jokes is due out August 26 via Sub Pop. Ezra Simons directed the video for “A Little Tune.” Check it out bellow, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as McKenzie’s upcoming tour dates.

In a press release McKenzie explains why he decided to embrace his more serious side: “Post-Conchords, I’d been working on songs for the Muppets films, and during a session I had the thought that it would be fun someday to work on some songs that weren’t for someone else, that don’t have to tell a story or be funny or continue the narrative plot, checking all the boxes for the character in the movie. I thought it’d be fun to do a record like that, something different.”

Flight of the Conchords also features Jemaine Clement and in 2019 they released the live album, Live in London. The duo had an acclaimed TV show (also titled Flight of the Conchords) that ran for two seasons on HBO (starting in 2007), in which they starred as two hapless New Zealand folk singers also named Bret and Jemaine who were trying to make it in New York City. They also released two comedy albums and an EP on Sub Pop, the last one being 2009’s I Told You I Was Freaky. Over the years the duo have kept busy on separate acting and musical pursuits.

Feel free to read our 2008 cover story article on Flight of the Conchords.

Songs Without Jokes Tracklist:

1. This World

2. If You Wanna Go

3. Dave’s Place

4. Here for You

5. That’s L.A.

6. Up in Smoke

7. Carry On

8. A Little Tune

9. America Goodbye

10. Tomorrow Today

11. Crazy Times

Bret McKenzie Tour Dates:

Fri. Sep. 02 - Nelson, NZ - Trafalgar Centre

Sat. Sep. 03 - Christchurch, NZ - Town Hall

Sun. Sep. 04 - Dunedin, NZ - Town Hall

Mon. Sep. 05 - Invercargill, NZ - Civic Theatre

Thu. Sep. 08 - Wellington, NZ - Opera House

Mon. Sep. 12 - Whanganui, NZ - Royal Whanganui Opera House

Tue. Sep. 13 - Hastings, NZ - Opera House

Wed. Sep. 14 - Auckland, NZ - Town Hall

Thu. Sep. 22 - Birmingham, UK - Town Hall

Fri. Sep. 23 - Leeds, UK - O2 Academy

Mon. Sep. 26 - London, UK - Eventim Apollo

Thu. Sep. 29 - Nottingham, UK - Royal Concert Hall

Sat. Oct. 01 - Portsmouth - Guildhall

Mon. Oct. 03 - Cardiff, UK - St Davids Hall

Tue. Oct. 04 - Edinburgh, UK - Academy

Wed. Oct. 05 - Newcastle, UK - O2 City Hall

Fri. Oct. 07 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

Sun. Oct. 09 - Dublin, IE - The National Stadium

Fri. Oct. 14 - Burlington, VT - Higher Ground

Sat. Oct. 15 - Boston, MA - Berklee Performance Center

Mon. Oct. 17 - Philadelphia, PA - Fillmore (seated)

Wed. Oct. 19 - Williamsburg, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

Thu. Oct. 20 - Port Chester, NY - Capitol Theatre

Fri. Oct. 21 - Washington DC - Lincoln Theatre

Sat. Oct. 22 - New York, NY - Webster Hall

Mon. Oct. 24 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

Tue. Oct. 25 - Toronto, ON - Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Wed. Oct. 26. - Detroit, MI - Royal Oak

Fri. Oct. 28 - Chicago, IL - The Vic Theatre

Sat. Oct. 29 - Milwaukee, WI - Pabst Theater

Sun. Oct. 30 - Minneapolis, MN - Fitzgerald Theater

Wed. Nov. 02 Denver, CO - Ogden Theater

Thu. Nov. 03 - Salt Lake City, UT - Eccles Theater

Sun. Nov. 06 - Seattle, WA - The Moore

Mon. Nov. 07 - Vancouver, BC - The Vogue Theatre

Wed. Nov. 09 - San Francisco, CA - Fillmore

Fri. Nov. 11 - Los Angeles, CA - Theatre at the Ace Hotel

Sat. Nov. 12 - El Cajon, CA (San Diego) - Magnolia

Sun. Nov. 13 - Phoenix, AZ - Orpheum Theater

Tue. Nov. 15 - Dallas, TX - Factory Studio (Canton Hall)

Wed. Nov. 16 - Austin, TX - Paramount Theater

Thur. Nov. 17 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

Sat. Nov. 19 - Nashville, TN - James K. Polk Theater

Sun. Nov. 20 - Atlanta, GA - The Eastern

