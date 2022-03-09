Floating Points Shares New Single “Vocoder”
Out Now via Ninja Tune
Mar 09, 2022
Photography by Dan Medhurst
Floating Points (aka Sam Shepherd) has shared a new single, “Vocoder.” It is out now via Ninja Tune. Listen below.
Last year, Floating Points released the album Promises alongside Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.
