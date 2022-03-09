 Floating Points Shares New Single “Vocoder” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, March 9th, 2022  
Subscribe

Floating Points Shares New Single “Vocoder”

Out Now via Ninja Tune

Mar 09, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Dan Medhurst
Bookmark and Share


Floating Points (aka Sam Shepherd) has shared a new single, “Vocoder.” It is out now via Ninja Tune. Listen below.

Last year, Floating Points released the album Promises alongside Pharoah Sanders and the London Symphony Orchestra. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent