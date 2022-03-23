News

Flock of Dimes Announces New Companion Collection, Shares Video for New Song “It Just Goes On” Head of Roses: Phantom Limb Due Out April 15 via Sub Pop





Flock of Dimes (the solo project of Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner) has announced Head of Roses: Phantom Limb, a new companion collection to her 2021 album, Head of Roses, and has shared a new song from it, “It Just Goes On,” via a video. Head of Roses: Phantom Limb features unreleased tracks connected to Head of Roses, including demos, covers, live tracks, and more. Head of Roses: Phantom Limb will be released digitally on April 15 via Sub Pop. Wasner co-directed the “It Just Goes On” video with Spence Kelly. Check it out below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as Flock of Dimes’ upcoming tour dates.

Wasner had this to say about “It Just Goes On” in a press release: “This is perhaps one of the most simple and direct songs I’ve ever made (and, also, one of my favorites!)—so it made sense to try and create a video that was similarly straightforward and heart-on-sleeve. I haven’t been to many parties over the past few years (for obvious reasons) so it felt particularly surreal to stage this one with some of my actual friends in Durham, NC. The party was fake but the feelings were real. Thanks so much to my friends for letting me invite them to a party and then force them to watch me be an absolute bummer the entire time.”

Flock of Dimes released a new album, Head of Roses, in April 2021 via Sub Pop. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021 and you can stream it here. Last October Flock of Dimes shared a brand new song, the electric guitar heavy “Through Me.” It was the latest offering in the Adult Swim Singles series and is featured on Head of Roses: Phantom Limb.

Flock of Dimes recently shared two new songs, “Pure Love” and “Time.” Both songs are out now digitally and will be released on 12-inch vinyl in mid-July via Psychic Hotline (the label founded by Sylvan Esso), which also feature instrumental and a cappella versions of “Pure Love.”

Read our review of Head of Roses here.

Read our The End interview with Wasner about endings and death here.

Previously shared songs from Head of Roses are “Two” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Price of Blue” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), “Hard Way” (which was also featured as one of our Songs of the Week), and “One More Hour” (once again one of our Songs of the Week). Wasner’s last project as Flock of Dimes was the EP Like So Much Desire, which came out in 2020 on Sub Pop. Her previous album as Flock of Dimes, her debut full-length under that name, was If You See Me, Say Yes, which came out in 2016 via Partisan.

Wye Oak (Wasner and Andy Stack) also released a new EP, No Horizon, in 2020, via Merge. Their last album, The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs, came out in 2018 via Merge. In 2021 Wye Oak also released Civilian + Cut All the Wires: 2009–2011, a new 10th anniversary reissue of their 2011 album Civilian plus a 12-song collection of rare and unreleased songs from the era, via Merge.

Head of Roses: Phantom Limb Tracklist:

1. It Just Goes On (Recorded at Sunfair Studios in Joshua Tree, CA)*

2. Go With Good (Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)*

3. Price of Blue (NPR “Tiny Desk” version; Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)

4. Through Me (Adult Swim Singles Series contribution; Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)

5. Wonder (Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)*

6. Two (Live at Betty’s Version; Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)

7. Hard Way (Live at KEXP version; Recorded at Sunfair Studios in Joshua Tree, CA)*

8. The Weakness in Me (Joan Armatrading cover; Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)*

9. Like So Much Desire (Live piano version; Recorded at Manifold Recording in Pittsboro, NC)*

10. One More Hour (Live at Betty’s Version; Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)

11. Lightning (Acoustic Demo; Recorded in the B room at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)*

12. Amelia (Joni Mitchell cover; Recorded at home in Carrboro, NC & Ko Arts Residency program at The Columns in New Orleans, LA)*

13. Awake for the Sunrise (Live at Betty’s Version; Recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC)*

14. Spring in Winter (Solo piano version; Recorded at Manifold Recording in Pittsboro, NC)*

*Available for first time on DSPs

Flock of Dimes Tour Dates:

4/28 - Asheville, NC - Isis Music Hall

4/29 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

4/30 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern

5/1 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

5/3 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

5/4 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone 1

