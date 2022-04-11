News

Flock of Dimes Shares New Song “Go With Good” Head of Roses: Phantom Limb Out This Friday via Sub Pop





Flock of Dimes (the solo project of Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner) has shared a new song, “Go With Good.” It is the latest release from Head of Roses: Phantom Limb, the forthcoming companion collection to her 2021 album, Head of Roses. It will be out this Friday (April 15) via Sub Pop. Listen below.

In a press release, Wasner states: “‘Go With Good’ is about making peace with those moments in which what we believe we want for ourselves doesn’t end up aligning with what life actually has in store for us. It’s about trying to step outside of ourselves enough to see and accept things as they truly are—letting go of the illusion of control that keeps us stuck, and revising the false narratives that we may have constructed to protect ourselves from pain.”

Upon announcement of Head of Roses: Phantom Limb last month, Wasner shared the song “It Just Goes On,” which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Head of Roses was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021 and you can stream it here. Last October, Flock of Dimes shared a brand new song, the electric guitar heavy “Through Me.” It was the latest offering in the Adult Swim Singles series and is featured on Head of Roses: Phantom Limb.

Flock of Dimes also recently shared two new songs, “Pure Love” and “Time.” Both songs are out now digitally and will be released on 12-inch vinyl in mid-July via Psychic Hotline (the label founded by Sylvan Esso), which also feature instrumental and a cappella versions of “Pure Love.”

Read our review of Head of Roses here.

Read our The End interview with Wasner about endings and death here.

