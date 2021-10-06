News

Flock of Dimes Shares New Song “Through Me” The Latest in the Adult Swim Singles Series

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Flock of Dimes (the solo project of Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner) has shared a brand new song, the electric guitar heavy “Through Me.” It’s the latest offering in the Adult Swim Singles series. Listen below.

​​“‘Through Me’ is about losing sight of yourself in an attempt to find someone else,” says Wasner in a press release, “twisting your perception of reality until you’re not sure how to find your way back to what is real.”

Flock of Dimes released a new album, Head of Roses, in April via Sub Pop. Stream it here.

Head of Roses was produced by Nick Sanborn (Sylvan Esso) and Wasner.

Wasner’s last project as Flock of Dimes was the EP Like So Much Desire, which came out last year on Sub Pop. Her last album as Flock of Dimes, her debut full-length under that name, was If You See Me, Say Yes, which came out in 2016 via Partisan.

Wye Oak (Wasner and Andy Stack) also released a new EP, No Horizon, last year, via Merge. Their last album, The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs, came out in 2018 via Merge.

Wye Oak are releasing Civilian + Cut All the Wires: 2009–2011, a new 10th anniversary reissue of their 2011 album Civilian plus a 12-song collection of rare and unreleased songs from the era, on October 22 via Merge.

