Flock of Dimes Shares Two New Songs “Pure Love” and “Time” and Announces New Tour Dates Due Out on 12-Inch Vinyl in July via Psychic Hotline





Flock of Dimes (the solo project of Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner) has shared two news songs, “Pure Love” and “Time,” and announced some new tour dates. Both songs are out now digitally and will be released on 12-inch vinyl in mid-July via Psychic Hotline (the label founded by Sylvan Esso), which also feature instrumental and a cappella versions of “Pure Love.” Check out both songs below, followed by the tour dates.

Wasner had this to say about the songs in a press release: “After spending so much time over the past two years sitting with my grief—both personally and creatively—I’m thrilled to offer up two songs that center joy, hopefulness, and pleasure. What can I say about ‘Pure Love?’ It’s a fun pop song about how wanting more is the cause of so much suffering! To me, overall, it’s a song about reaching for a more pure way of being—finding a way to accept our humanity and all of its failures and imperfections so that we can be at peace for a little while while we’re alive. It is also, hopefully, a lot of fun.”

Flock of Dimes released a new album, Head of Roses, in April 2021 via Sub Pop. It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021 and you can stream it here. Last October Flock of Dimes shared a brand new song, the electric guitar heavy “Through Me.” It was the latest offering in the Adult Swim Singles series.

Wasner co-produced “Pure Love” and “Time” with Head of Roses co-producer Nick Sanborn (who’s one-half of Sylvan Esso) and the songs were recorded at Betty’s in Chapel Hill, NC. Sanborn and Wasner played all instruments on the song, apart from some guitar contributions from Alan Good Parker (Natalie Prass).

The tour dates go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. local times.

Read our review of Head of Roses here.

Read our The End interview with Wasner about endings and death here.

Previously shared songs from Head of Roses are “Two” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), “Price of Blue” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week), “Hard Way” (which was also featured as one of our Songs of the Week), and “One More Hour” (once again one of our Songs of the Week). Wasner’s last project as Flock of Dimes was the EP Like So Much Desire, which came out in 2020 on Sub Pop. Her previous album as Flock of Dimes, her debut full-length under that name, was If You See Me, Say Yes, which came out in 2016 via Partisan.

Wye Oak (Wasner and Andy Stack) also released a new EP, No Horizon, in 2020, via Merge. Their last album, The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs, came out in 2018 via Merge. In 2021 Wye Oak also released Civilian + Cut All the Wires: 2009–2011, a new 10th anniversary reissue of their 2011 album Civilian plus a 12-song collection of rare and unreleased songs from the era, via Merge.

<a href="https://psychichotline.bandcamp.com/album/pure-love-time">Pure Love / Time by Flock Of Dimes</a>

Flock of Dimes Tour Dates:

4/28 - Asheville, NC - Isis Music Hall

4/29 - Saxapahaw, NC - Haw River Ballroom

4/30 - Charlottesville, VA - The Southern

5/1 - Baltimore, MD - Ottobar

5/3 - Philadelphia, PA - Johnny Brenda’s

5/4 - Brooklyn, NY - Elsewhere Zone 1

