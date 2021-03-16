News

All





Flock of Dimes Shares Video for New Song “Hard Way” Head of Roses Due Out April 2 via Sub Pop





Flock of Dimes (the solo project of Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner), has shared a video for her new song “Hard Way.” It is the latest offering from her upcoming album Head of Roses, which will be out on April 2 via Sub Pop. Watch the Lachlan Turczan-directed video below.

Wasner speaks about the song in a press release: “Although I didn’t fully understand when I wrote it, this song is an example of the power of the subconscious mind to hide truths from ourselves that we’re not yet ready to see. When I wrote this song I was still in the throes of new love, and I thought I was writing a straightforward, earnest love song. But when I tried to record it, something about the tone of it was eerie, strange, a bit darker than I would have expected. It wasn’t until long after I wrote it that I became aware of its odd foreshadowing of what was to come—that something I intended to be bright and hopeful in the moment was floating on top of a deep current of unease.”

Flock of Dimes previously shared the songs “Two” and “Price of Blue” from her upcoming album. “Two” was one of our Songs of the Week and then “Price of Blue” also made our Songs of the Week list.

Her most recent solo project as Flock of Dimes was the EP Like So Much Desire, which came out last year on Sub Pop.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.