Flock of Dimes (Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner) Announces New Album and Shares Video for New Song “Two”

Flock of Dimes (the solo project of Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner), has shared a video for her new single “Two.” The release coincides with an announcement by Wasner that her forthcoming album Head of Roses will be out on April 2 via Sub Pop. Check out the Lola B. Pierson and Cricket Arrison-directed video for “Two,” along with the cover art and tracklist for Head of Roses, below.

Directors Pierson and Arrison speak about the “Two” video in a press release: “The world of the video shows two humans during three consecutive days. One human lives her life from morning to night, the other from night to morning. In the middle of the day they meet and the next day begins. By exploring dichotomies (natural/artificial, day/night, everyday/majestic) the work points to the pain caused by categorization and the joy of unification.”

Wasner adds: “‘Two’ is about trying to find a kind of balance between independence and interdependence, and the multitudes within ourselves. It's about trying to reconcile the desire to maintain a sense of personal autonomy and freedom with the need to connect deeply with others. And it's about struggling to feel at home in a body, and learning how to accept that the projection of self that you show to others will always be incomplete. I made this video with an incredible team of generous and talented people, including some very dear old friends. I think what we made captures the spirit of the song perfectly—the sense of delight and wonder at the absurd beauty of everyday life, and the true moments of spontaneous joy that can erupt in those rare moments when you catch a glimpse of yourself the way others see you.”

Head of Roses was produced by Nick Sanborn (Sylvan Esso) and Wasner.

Wasner’s most recent project as Flock of Dimes was the EP Like So Much Desire, which came out last year on Sub Pop. Her last album as Flock of Dimes, her debut full-length under that name, was If You See Me, Say Yes, which came out in 2016 via Partisan.

Wye Oak also released a new EP, No Horizon, last year, via Merge. Their last album, The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs, came out in 2018 via Merge.

Head of Roses Tracklist:

1. 2 Heads

2. Price of Blue

3. Two

4. Hard Way

5. Walking

6. Lightning

7. One More Hour

8. No Question

9. Awake for the Sunrise

10. Head of Roses

