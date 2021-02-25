News

Flock of Dimes (Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner) Shares Video for New Song “Price of Blue” Head of Roses Out on April 2 via Sub Pop





Flock of Dimes (the solo project of Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner) has shared a black-and-white video for her new song “Price of Blue.” It will be featured on her upcoming album, Head of Roses, which comes out on April 2 via Sub Pop. Watch the video, co-directed by Wasner with Graham Tolbert, below.

Wasner speaks about the song in a press release, stating: “This song is about trying, and failing, to connect. It’s about the ways in which, despite our best efforts, we misunderstand each other, and become so attached to stories that we’re unable to see the truth that’s right in front of us. And it’s about the invisible mark that another person can leave on your body, heart and mind long after their absence. It can be difficult to make sense of the memory of your experience when the reality on the surface is always shifting—when the story you’re telling, or the story you’ve been told, unravels, leaving you with a handful of pieces and no idea how they used to fit together.”

Wasner previously shared the song “Two” from her upcoming album earlier this month. “Two” was one of our Songs of the Week. Her most recent solo project as Flock of Dimes was the EP Like So Much Desire, which came out last year on Sub Pop.

