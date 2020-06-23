News

Flock of Dimes (Wye Oak’s Jenn Wasner) Surprise Releases New EP, Her First Sub Pop Release Stream Like So Much Desire Now

Photography by Graham Tolbert



Flock of Dimes, the solo project of Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak, has surprise released a new EP, Like So Much Desire, via Sub Pop. The five-song EP is her first release for the iconic Seattle label, which has announced her signing today. Listen to the EP below.

Wasner released her debut full-length album under her Flock of Dimes solo project, If You See Me, Say Yes, in 2016 via Partisan. This is the follow-up release. Wasner wrote and produced the EP in her home in isolation and it was mixed by Ari Picker and mastered by Ryan Pickett. Drummer JT Bates recorded his parts from Minneapolis and the strings were recorded in New York by Paul Wiancko, Michi Wiancko, and Ayane Kozasa.

Wasner will be performing a Flock of Dimes livestream concert on Tuesday, June 30 at 7 p.m. ET. Tickets are available here.

Wye Oak (Wasner and Andy Stack) released a new album, The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs, back in April 2018 via Merge. (It was our Album of the Week.)

Read our 2018 interview with Wye Oak on The Louder I Call, the Faster It Runs.

Like So Much Desire EP Tracklist:

1. Spring in Water

2. Like So Much Desire

3. Again (For the First Time)

4. When the Body Does Not

5. Thank You Friends and Strangers

