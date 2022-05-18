News

All





Florence and the Machine Shares Cover of The Stooges’ “Search and Destroy” Dance Fever Deluxe Version Out Now

Photography by Autumn de Wilde



Today, Florence + The Machine (aka Florence Welch and backing band) has released the deluxe version of her new album, Dance Fever. It features acoustic versions of four album tracks in addition to a cover of The Stooges’ 1973 song “Search and Destroy.” Listen to the cover and stream the deluxe version in full below.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.