 Florence and the Machine Shares Cover of The Stooges’ “Search and Destroy” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, May 18th, 2022  
Subscribe

Florence and the Machine Shares Cover of The Stooges’ “Search and Destroy”

Dance Fever Deluxe Version Out Now

May 18, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Autumn de Wilde
Bookmark and Share


Today, Florence + The Machine (aka Florence Welch and backing band) has released the deluxe version of her new album, Dance Fever. It features acoustic versions of four album tracks in addition to a cover of The Stooges’ 1973 song “Search and Destroy.” Listen to the cover and stream the deluxe version in full below.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent