Florence and the Machine Shares Cover of The Stooges’ “Search and Destroy”
Dance Fever Deluxe Version Out Now
May 18, 2022
Photography by Autumn de Wilde
Today, Florence + The Machine (aka Florence Welch and backing band) has released the deluxe version of her new album, Dance Fever. It features acoustic versions of four album tracks in addition to a cover of The Stooges’ 1973 song “Search and Destroy.” Listen to the cover and stream the deluxe version in full below.
