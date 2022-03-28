News

Florence + The Machine Announce North American Tour Dance Fever Due Out May 13

Photography by Autumn de Wilde



Florence + The Machine (aka Florence Welch and backing band) have announced a North American tour in support of Welch’s forthcoming album, Dance Fever. Supporting acts will include Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg. View the full list of dates below.

Dance Fever will be out on May 13. Welch has shared the album tracks “King,” “Heaven is Here,” and “My Love.”

Welch’s last album, High as Hope, came out in 2018 via Republic.

Florence + The Machine 2022 Tour Dates:

April 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Theatre

May 6 – New York, NY @ Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center

Sept. 2 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

Sept. 8 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 10 – Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Area

Sept. 14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Sept. 16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Sept. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

Sept. 21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sept. 23 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

Sept. 24 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

Sept. 27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Sept. 28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Oct. 1 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Oct. 4 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 7 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds

Oct. 9 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 12 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

