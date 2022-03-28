Florence + The Machine Announce North American Tour
Dance Fever Due Out May 13
Mar 28, 2022
Photography by Autumn de Wilde
Florence + The Machine (aka Florence Welch and backing band) have announced a North American tour in support of Welch’s forthcoming album, Dance Fever. Supporting acts will include Arlo Parks, Sam Fender, King Princess, Yves Tumor, Japanese Breakfast and Wet Leg. View the full list of dates below.
Dance Fever will be out on May 13. Welch has shared the album tracks “King,” “Heaven is Here,” and “My Love.”
Welch’s last album, High as Hope, came out in 2018 via Republic.
Florence + The Machine 2022 Tour Dates:
April 29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Theatre
May 6 – New York, NY @ Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center
Sept. 2 – Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
Sept. 3 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage
Sept. 7 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
Sept. 8 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Sept. 10 – Clarkson, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept. 12 – Washington, D.C. @ Capital One Area
Sept. 14 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Sept. 16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Sept. 20 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
Sept. 21 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Sept. 23 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
Sept. 24 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena
Sept. 27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Sept. 28 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct. 1 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Oct. 4 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
Oct. 6 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Oct. 7 – Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
Oct. 9 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre
Oct. 12 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
Oct. 14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
