Florence + the Machine Shares New Song "Light of Love" All Proceeds Go to The Intensive Care Society





Florence + the Machine (aka Florence Welch and backing band) has shared a new song, “Light of Love.” All proceeds from the track will be donated to The Intensive Care Society’s COVID-19 fund. “Light of Love” is an outtake from Welch’s last album, 2018’s High As Hope. Listen below.

Welch had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Light of Love’ never made the record but I thought it would be nice to share it with the fans at this time of uncertainty, and could be a good way to raise awareness for the Intensive Care Society COVID-19 Fund. And to show my love, respect and admiration to all those working on the front line of this crisis.



“The song is about the world coming at you so fast and you feel like you won’t survive it, but in actually bearing witness to the world as it is, it’s really the only place you can be of service. I found so many ways to numb myself out, to hide from the world, and although waking up from that was painful, it’s never been more important not to look away, to keep an open heart even if it hurts, and to find ways to keep showing up for the people that need you. Even from a distance.”

The press release lays out the charity and its mission: “Intensive Care Society is a charity which supports the incredible intensive care doctors, nurses and allied health professionals who are treating and looking after the sickest of patients, who are putting themselves at risk whilst working under immense pressure. This organization are using any donations to fund mental health support for the professionals, patients and relatives affected by COVID-19, including the distribution of morale boosting wellbeing packages, food and essentials to Intensive Care Units, and providing support to the patients who survive and for relatives of those who have lost their lives.”

Donate here.

