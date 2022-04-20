News

Florence + The Machine Shares Video for New Single “Free” Starring Bill Nighy Dance Fever Due Out May 13





Florence + The Machine (aka Florence Welch and backing band) has shared a video for her new song “Free,” which stars British actor Bill Nighy. It is the latest release from Welch’s forthcoming album, Dance Fever, which will be out on May 13. View the Autumn de Wilde-directed video below.

Welch previously shared the album tracks “King,” “Heaven is Here,” and “My Love.” Her last album, High as Hope, came out in 2018 via Republic.

