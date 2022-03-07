News

Florence + The Machine Shares Video for New Song “Heaven is Here” Out Now via Universal





Florence + the Machine (aka Florence Welch and backing band) has shared a video for her new song, “Heaven is Here.” The video was directed by Autumn de Wilde, choreographed by Ryan Heffington, and filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine, last November. View below.

“‘Heaven is Here’ was the first song I wrote in lockdown after an extended period of not being able to get to the studio,” states Welch in a press release. “I wanted to make something monstrous. And this clamor of joy, fury and grief was the first thing that came out. With dance studios also shut it was my dream to one day create choreography with it. So it’s one of the first pieces of music I have made specifically with contemporary dance in mind.”

In an Instagram post, Welch states: “Two of the dancers in this video are currently sheltering. To my brave and beautiful sisters Maryne and Anastasiia, I love you. I wish I could put my arms around you. Strength.”

Last month, Welch shared the song “King.” Her most recent album, High as Hope, came out in 2018 via Republic.

