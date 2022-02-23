 Florence + The Machine Shares Video for New Song “King” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, February 23rd, 2022  
Subscribe

Florence + The Machine Shares Video for New Song “King”

Out Now via Universal

Feb 23, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Autumn de Wilde
Bookmark and Share


Florence + the Machine (aka Florence Welch and backing band) has shared a video for her new song, “King.” View the Autumn de Wilde-directed video below.

“As an artist, I never actually thought about my gender that much,” Welch states in a press release. “I just got on with it. I was as good as the men and I just went out there and matched them every time. But now, thinking about being a woman in my 30s and the future, I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires. That to be a performer, but also to want a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts. I had modeled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I had to make decisions they did not.”

In 2020, Welch shared the song “Light of Love.” Her most recent album, High as Hope, came out in 2018 via Republic.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent