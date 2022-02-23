News

All





Florence + The Machine Shares Video for New Song “King” Out Now via Universal

Photography by Autumn de Wilde



Florence + the Machine (aka Florence Welch and backing band) has shared a video for her new song, “King.” View the Autumn de Wilde-directed video below.

“As an artist, I never actually thought about my gender that much,” Welch states in a press release. “I just got on with it. I was as good as the men and I just went out there and matched them every time. But now, thinking about being a woman in my 30s and the future, I suddenly feel this tearing of my identity and my desires. That to be a performer, but also to want a family might not be as simple for me as it is for my male counterparts. I had modeled myself almost exclusively on male performers, and for the first time I felt a wall come down between me and my idols as I had to make decisions they did not.”

In 2020, Welch shared the song “Light of Love.” Her most recent album, High as Hope, came out in 2018 via Republic.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.