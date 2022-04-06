News

Florist Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Red Bird Pt. 2 (Morning)” Florist Due Out July 29 via Double Double Whammy

Photography by V Haddad



Brooklyn-based quartet Florist have announced a new self-titled album and shared its first single, “Red Bird Pt. 2 (Morning),” via a video for the song. Florist is due out July 29 via Double Double Whammy. Check out “Red Bird Pt. 2 (Morning)” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Florist is Emily Sprague, Jonnie Baker, Rick Spataro, and Felix Walworth. Florist is the follow-up to 2019’s Emily Alone, which was essentially a solo album from Sprague.

“The trauma response to losing my best friend, my mom, was to feel really afraid to get close to anybody ever again,” she says in a press release. “It’s sort of cheesy, but I realized that life is better when you share it. The answer isn’t to isolate yourself and be alone.”

So Sprague reconvened with the rest of the band to record the new album in Hudson, NY in 2019.

Of the album title, Sprague explains: “We called it Florist because this is not just my songs with a backing band. It’s a practice. It’s a collaboration. It’s our one life. These are my best friends and the music is the way that it is because of that.”

Sprague also had this to say about “Red Bird Pt. 2 (Morning)” in the press release: “This song is the introduction to Florist, an album journey very much about the celebration of the people in our lives and the massive importance of connection. It is lyrically and spiritually a continuation of where Florist left off five years ago at the end of If Blue Could Be Happiness. We recorded the song to half-inch tape on a screened-in porch in June. The nature sounds are live. The birds really sang along.”

Florist Tracklist:

1. June 9th Nighttime

2. Red Bird Pt. 2 (Morning)

3. Duet For Guitar and Rain

4. Spring in Hours

5. Bells Pt. 1

6. Two

7. Variation

8. Organ’s Drone

9. Duet For 2 Eyes

10. Reprise

11. 43

12. Bells Pt. 2

13. River’s Bed

14. Sci-Fi Silence

15. Finally

16. Dandelion

17. Bells Pt. 3

18. Feathers

19. Jonnie On The Porch

