Flower Face Shares New Single “Cornflower Blue” Watch the Accompanying Video Below

Photography by Ruby McKinnon



Flower Face is the moniker of rising Canadian singer/songwriter Ruby McKinnon. Beginning in true D.I.Y. fashion, McKinnon recorded her debut album, Fever Dreams, on her dad’s GarageBand app when she was still a teen. Since then her evocative bedroom pop style has evolved into crystalline indie folk creations, reminiscent of the emotional vulnerability found in Weyes Blood, Lucy Dacus, and Bright Eyes.

She followed Fever Dreams with her 2018 sophomore album, Baby Teeth, along with a handful of singles in 2019 and 2020. McKinnon is now back with her latest single, “Cornflower Blue.”

“Cornflower Blue” is an indelible moon-lit ballad, examing the point where love turns into obsession. McKinnon opens the track on an aching romantic image (“I want to lie on the kitchen floor with you / I want to do all the things that lovers do), one that is later recast in a darker frame (“I want to lay on the train tracks with you / I want to tie you down the way that lovers do.”) Love in “Cornflower Blue” is both a delirious rush and a dangerous game, one where romance can instantly turn to violence. Musically, the track imitates this progression, opening on celestial beds of synths before falling into a dark, swirling soundscape.

As McKinnon describes, “Cornflower Blue is about loving or being loved to the point of exhaustion; when it becomes a consuming obsession rather than a pure, comfortable love.”

Check out the song and watch the accompanying video below, out now via Nettwerk Records.

