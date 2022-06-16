News

Flying Lotus Shares Two New Singles: “The Room” and “You Don’t Know” Both Songs Feature Devin Tracy

Photography by Matt Lief Anderson



Flying Lotus (aka Steven Ellison) has shared a new double single featuring the songs “The Room” and “You Don’t Know,” both of which feature vocalist Devin Tracy. Listen below.

Ellison’s previous album, Flamagra, was released in 2019 via Warp.

