News

All





Foals and Local Natives Cancel Joint Tour, Share Free Downloads of Traded Off Remixes Listen to Foals: “Neptune (Local Natives Remix)” and Local Natives: “Dark Days (Foals Remix)”





Foals and Local Natives were due to go out on a co-headlining North American tour this May and June, but they’ve now cancelled the whole thing (rather than postponing it) due to COVID-19. As a thank-you to disappointed fans, the two bands have traded remixes and made them available as free downloads. Local Natives have remixed Foals’ “Neptune” and Foals have remixed Local Natives’ “Dark Days.” Both are available as free downloads over at Local Natives’ website.

The two bands have issued this collective statement about the cancelled tour:

“Due to the uncertainties around COVID-19, our upcoming US and Canadian tour together has been canceled - tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase.

We were going to release these remixes we did for each other when the tour kicked off. We are heartbroken that we can't be together this summer to play for you.

In the meantime enjoy the Foals’ remix of Local Natives’ ‘Dark Days’ and Local Natives’ remix of Foals’ ‘Neptune’ here: localnatives.com

x Foals and Local Natives”

England’s Foals released a new album, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 in October 2019 via Warner Records. It was the follow-up to Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1, which came out in March 2019.

Read our interview with Foals about Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1. Also read our shorter print magazine article on Foals.

Los Angeles’ Local Natives released a new album, Violet Street, back in April 2019 via Loma Vista.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.