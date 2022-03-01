News

Foals Announce Details of New Album Life Is Yours Due Out June 17 via ADA/Warner UK Ltd.

Photography by Edward Cooke



Foals previously announce a new album, Life Is Yours, but now they have confirmed the album’s release date, tracklist, and cover art. Life Is Yours is due out June 17 via ADA/Warner UK Ltd. It includes the recent singles “Wake Me Up” and “2am.” Check out the album’s tracklist (which includes a song titled “Under the Radar”) and cover art below, followed by the video for “2am,” which we previously posted and was shot in Kyiv, Ukraine with an entirely Ukrainian crew. Ukrainian native Tanu Muiño (Lil Nas X, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Lizzo) directed the video.

Life Is Yours follows the two-part album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, with both parts released in 2019.

Frontman Yannis Philippakis had this to say about the album in a press release: “We wanted to refocus and do something that shared a DNA throughout the songs: a physicality, a danceability, and with energy and joyousness. It’s definitely the poppiest record we’ve ever made. I feel that with Everything Not Saved… we touched upon all of the facets of our sound up until that point. This time we wanted to find a new way to express ourselves.”

Foals also features Jimmy Smith and Jack Bevan. The album began in a London rehearsal space during pandemic lockdown and was recorded at Real World Studios. Various producers worked on the album, including: John Hill (Portugal The Man, Florence + The Machine), Dan Carey (Tame Impala, Fontaines D.C.), Miles James, and A.K. Paul (co-founder of the Paul Institute with his brother Jai Paul). Manny Marroquin (Post Malone, Kanye West, Rihanna) mixed most of the album, with some tracks mixed by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent (Coldplay, Muse, Kings of Leon).

The band previously shared album track “Wake Me Up” last November, which was one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by its second single, “2am,” as well as a video for the song.

Check out our interview with Foals on their 2019 album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1.

Life is Yours Tracklist:



01 Life Is Yours

02 Wake Me Up

03 2am

04 2001

05 (summer sky)

06 Flutter

07 Looking High

08 Under the Radar

09 Crest of the Wave

10 The Sound

11 Wild Green

