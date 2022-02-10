News

All





Foals Announce Title of New Album, Share New Single “2am” Life Is Yours Due Out This Summer





Foals have announced the title of their new album, Life Is Yours, which will be out this summer. The band have also shared a new single from the album, “2am.” Listen below.

Frontman Yannis Philippakis states in a press release, “Musically, ‘2am’ is one of the poppiest songs we’ve ever written. It’s about repetitive cycles of destructive behavior, which I think lots of people can relate to, and certainly it’s an expression of something that I struggle with. There’s something cathartic about expressing that feeling to this upbeat music that’s got a sense of release and the hope of resolution.”

“2am” was produced by John Hill and Dan Carey. It was mixed by Grammy-winner Manny Marroquin. The band previously shared album track “Wake Me Up” last November, which was one of our Songs of the Week.

Check out our interview with Foals on their 2019 album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.