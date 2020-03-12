News

Foals Encourage Hand Washing to Protect From COVID-19 with “Wash Off” PSA Video Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 Out Now via Warner Records





Foals released a new album, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 in October 2019 via Warner Records. It’s the follow-up to Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1, which came out in March 2019. Now the British band have shared a video for Part 2’s “Wash Off” that is also a PSA about how to properly wash your hands to protect yourself from the COVID-19 coronavirus, complete with a timer to show how long you should wash them for. Watch it below, followed by the band’s upcoming North American tour dates, most of which are co-headlining dates with Local Natives and will feature support from Cherry Glazerr.

Read our interview with Foals about Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1. Also read our shorter print magazine article on Foals.

Previously Foals shared Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2’s first three singles: “Black Bull” (via a video for the track), “The Runner,” and “Into the Surf” (which was one of our Songs of the Week). They also released a remix album, Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1: Remixes, featuring Metronomy and others. Then they shared a cinematic video for “The Runner” in which frontman Yannis Philippakis fights his doppelganger. Then they shared an animated an animated video for “Into the Surf.” When the album was released, 10-minute closing track “Neptune” also made our Songs of the Week list. Then the band shared an animated video for Part 2’s “Like Lightning” that addressed the climate change crisis and the need for action.

Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1 was nominated for the Mercury Prize (it didn’t win). Previously Foals shared a cinematic video for Part 1’s first single, “Exits” (which was one of our Songs of the Week), a video for “On the Luna,” and a lyric video for “Sunday” (which was also one of our Songs of the Week). Then once the album was released album track “In Degrees” was #2 on our Songs of the Week list. Then the band shared videos for Part 1’s “White Onions,” “Cafe D’Athens,” “In Degrees,” and “Sunday.”

The albums are the follow-up to 2015’s What Went Down. Philippakis produced the albums, which were recorded at 123 Studios in Peckham, London with the help of engineer Brett Shaw. The band also features Jimmy Smith (guitar), Jack Bevan (drums), and Edwin Congreave (keys).

In a previous press release Philippakis had this to say about releasing two albums: “They’re two halves of the same locket. They can be listened to and appreciated individually, but fundamentally, they are companion pieces.”

Read our 2015 interview with Foals about What Went Down.

Foals North American Tour Dates:

May 18 /// Phoenix, AZ /// The Van Buren

May 19 /// San Diego, CA /// SOMA ^

May 20 /// Los Angeles, CA /// Greek Theatre*^

May 24 /// Vancouver, BC /// PNE Forum*^

May 26 /// Salt Lake City, UT /// The Union Event Center*^

May 27 /// Denver, CO /// Mission Ballroom*^

May 29 /// Dallas, TX /// Southside Ballroom*^

May 30 /// Houston, TX /// Lawn at White Oak Music Hall*^

June 1 /// Atlanta, GA /// Coca-Cola Roxy*^

June 2 /// Raleigh, NC /// Red Hat Amphitheater*^

June 3 /// Washington D.C. /// The Anthem*^

June 6 /// Boston, MA /// Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion*^

June 7 /// Montreal, QC /// MTELUS*^

June 9 /// Detroit, MI /// The Fillmore*^

June 10 /// Chicago, IL /// Aragon Ballroom*

* Co-headlining date with Local Natives

^ Support: Cherry Glazerr

