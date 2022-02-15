News

All





Foals Share Colorful Video for “2am” Filmed in Kiev, Ukraine Life Is Yours Due Out This Summer via Warner and Transgressive





Foals are releasing a new album, Life Is Yours, this summer via Warner and Transgressive. Last week they shared the album’s second single, “2am.” Now they have shared a colorful video for the song that was shot in Kiev, Ukraine with an entirely Ukrainian crew. It stars frontman Yannis Philippakis and various dancers on an elaborate maze-like set. Ukrainian native Tanu Muiño (Lil Nas X, Post Malone, The Weeknd, Lizzo) directed the video. Watch it below.

Muiño had this to say about the video in a press release: “Foals are one of my favourite bands so this project was a dream to work on with Yannis!



“The labyrinth idea came from playing the track on repeat and the visuals came together when I met with Yannis and we connected on the creative, which is the ideal situation in videos to have the him explain the meaning behind the track and the inspiration of the song.



“The more we spoke the more the idea revealed itself.



“We felt the repetition of being stuck in the same place, same life, same situations all like being trapped in a labyrinth/maze that you are constantly wanting to exit and find a resolution—you keep trying until you unlock it and unlock it and unlock it!”

Philippakis had this to say: “We love Tanu’s work. It wasn’t a collaboration we would’ve predicted, but I met up with Tanu in London, we hit it off and decided to work together. The moment I spoke to Tanu she was interested in the repetition of the lyrics, which is symbolic of being stuck in repeated patterns of bad behaviour. She wanted to visualise that with labyrinths and maze-like loops.”

Philippakis had this to say about the song in a previous press release: “Musically, ‘2am’ is one of the poppiest songs we’ve ever written. It’s about repetitive cycles of destructive behavior, which I think lots of people can relate to, and certainly it’s an expression of something that I struggle with. There’s something cathartic about expressing that feeling to this upbeat music that’s got a sense of release and the hope of resolution.”

“2am” was produced by John Hill and Dan Carey. It was mixed by Grammy-winner Manny Marroquin. The band previously shared album track “Wake Me Up” last November, which was one of our Songs of the Week. The exact release date for Life Is Yours has yet to be announced.

Check out our interview with Foals on their 2019 album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.