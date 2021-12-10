Foals Share Gaspard Augé and Victor Le Masne Remix of “Wake Me Up”
Out Now via Warner
Dec 10, 2021
Photography by Edward Cooke
Foals have shared a remix of their newest single “Wake Me Up” done by French artists Gaspard Augé (one half of electronic duo Justice) and composer Victor Le Masne. It is out now via Warner. Listen below.
“Wake Me Up” was one of our Songs of the Week. A new Foals album is expected some time in 2022. Check out our interview with the band on their 2019 album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1.
Augé’s debut solo album, Escapades, came out in June via Genesis/Ed Banger/Because. It featured the songs “Force Majeure” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Hey!” (also one of our Songs of the Week).
