 Foals Share Gaspard Augé and Victor Le Masne Remix of “Wake Me Up” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, December 10th, 2021  
Subscribe

Foals Share Gaspard Augé and Victor Le Masne Remix of “Wake Me Up”

Out Now via Warner

Dec 10, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Edward Cooke
Bookmark and Share


Foals have shared a remix of their newest single “Wake Me Up” done by French artists Gaspard Augé (one half of electronic duo Justice) and composer Victor Le Masne. It is out now via Warner. Listen below.

“Wake Me Up” was one of our Songs of the Week. A new Foals album is expected some time in 2022. Check out our interview with the band on their 2019 album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1.

Augé’s debut solo album, Escapades, came out in June via Genesis/Ed Banger/Because. It featured the songs “Force Majeure” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Hey!” (also one of our Songs of the Week).

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent