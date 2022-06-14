Foals Share Lyric Video for New Song “Crest of the Wave” and Performed on “Jools Holland”
Life Is Yours Due Out This Friday via ADA/Warner UK Ltd.
Jun 14, 2022
Photography by Noah Rashidi
are releasing a new album, Life Is Yours, this Friday via ADA/Warner UK Ltd. Now they have shared its fifth single, “Crest of the Wave,” via a lyric video. The band also recently performed on the UK BBC music show Later… with Jools Holland, doing recent singles “2am” and “2001.” Watch and listen to “Crest of the Wave” below, followed by the Later… with Jools Holland performances and the band’s just announced North American tour dates.
Frontman Yannis Philippakis had this to say about the new single in a press release: “A portion of ‘Crest of the Wave’ existed in 2011, we had demoed it in Australia and just left it for years. But it was one of those songs which had always been at the back of our minds, like there was some unfinished business there. As we were playing around with it with some of the themes on this record, we cracked it open and really revelled in adding lots of layers to it in the studio. I was looking at the power of the lyrics to transport myself and the listener somewhere else. It’s set in St Lucia which is an island that has always visually struck me as being very powerful.”
Life Is Yours follows the two-part album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, with both parts released in 2019.
Philippakis had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “We wanted to refocus and do something that shared a DNA throughout the songs: a physicality, a danceability, and with energy and joyousness. It’s definitely the poppiest record we’ve ever made. I feel that with Everything Not Saved… we touched upon all of the facets of our sound up until that point. This time we wanted to find a new way to express ourselves.”
Foals also features Jimmy Smith and Jack Bevan. The album began in a London rehearsal space during pandemic lockdown and was recorded at Real World Studios. Various producers worked on the album, including: John Hill (Portugal The Man, Florence + The Machine), Dan Carey (Tame Impala, Fontaines D.C.), Miles James, and A.K. Paul (co-founder of the Paul Institute with his brother Jai Paul). Manny Marroquin (Post Malone, Kanye West, Rihanna) mixed most of the album, with some tracks mixed by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent (Coldplay, Muse, Kings of Leon).
The band previously shared album track “Wake Me Up” last November, which was one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by its second single, “2am,” as well as a video for the song that was shot in Kyiv, Ukraine with an entirely Ukrainian crew. Then they shared its third single, “Looking High,” via a video for the new song. “Looking High”made our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared its fourth single, “2001,” via a video for the new song.
Check out our interview with Foals on their 2019 album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1.
Foals North America Tour Dates:
Oct 28 – Las Vegas, NV at Brooklyn Bowl
Oct 29 – San Diego, CA at SOMA
Oct 30 – Phoenix, AZ at The Van Buren
Nov 1 – Austin, TX at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Nov 3 – Houston, TX at White Oak Music Hall
Nov 4 – Fort Worth, TX at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall
Nov 7 – Denver, CO at Mission Ballroom
Nov 8 – Salt Lake City, UT at The Complex
Nov 11 – Vancouver, BC at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Nov 12 – Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo
Nov 13 – Portland, OR at Roseland Theater
Nov 15 – Oakland, CA at Fox Theater
Nov 19 – Mexico City, MX at Corona Capital (Festival Date)
Nov 16 – Los Angeles, CA at Hollywood Palladium
Dec 1 – Minneapolis, MN at The Fillmore Minneapolis
Dec 2 – Chicago, IL at The Vic Theatre
Dec 6 – Atlanta, GA at The Eastern
Dec 7 – Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works
Dec 9 – Columbus, OH at KEMBA Live!
Dec 10 – Toronto, ON at Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Dec 11 – Cleveland, OH at Agora Theater & Ballroom
Dec 13 – Washington DC at The Anthem
Dec 14 – Philadelphia, PA at Franklin Music Hall
Dec 16 – New York, NY at Terminal 5
Dec 17 – Boston, MA at Roadrunner
Dec 18 – Portland, ME at State Theatre
