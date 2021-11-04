News

Foals Share Video for New Single “Wake Me Up” New Album Due Out in 2022





Foals have shared a video for their new single “Wake Me Up.” It is the first release from their forthcoming studio album, which is set to be released in 2022. Watch the Dave East-directed video below.

Frontman Yannis Philippakis states in a press release: “There’s a journey that the band has gone on experimenting with different palettes of sound. This time there was a desire to take it back to more of the initial idea of the band where the rhythm, the grooves and the guitars are interlocking architecturally. We wanted to tap into the physicality of music. And we wanted it to feel good.”

He adds, regarding the new song: “With ‘Wake Me Up,’ I just wanted to write a song about transporting yourself to a better, idyllic situation. I think we all had that feeling of the last eighteen months being like a weird fever dream that felt surreal but very affecting. I think we all wished we could have woken up somewhere else at various points.”

The band’s upcoming album features production from John Hill, Miles James, A.K. Cook, and Dan Carey. Hill, James, and Cook produced “Wake Me Up.”

Check out our interview with Foals on their 2019 album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1.

