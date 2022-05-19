Foals Share Video for New Song “2001”

News

Foals are releasing a new album, Life Is Yours, on June 17 via ADA/Warner UK Ltd. Now they have shared its fourth single, “2001,” via a video for the new song. Esteban directed the video, which was filmed in Costa Brava, Spain. Watch it below.

Frontman Yannis Philippakis had this to say about “2001” in a press release: “‘2001’ feels like a postcard from the past. We moved to Brighton around that time, we were a young band, and there was the feeling of the first taste of independence. The moment you get those freedoms, you’re surrounded by temptation. The references to beachside candy and Brighton rock are symbols for drugs and hedonism. This was written in the depths of the pandemic winter, and there’s an escapist desire to break out from the feeling of being cooped up, both in terms of the pandemic and adolescence.”

Life Is Yours follows the two-part album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, with both parts released in 2019.

Philippakis had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “We wanted to refocus and do something that shared a DNA throughout the songs: a physicality, a danceability, and with energy and joyousness. It’s definitely the poppiest record we’ve ever made. I feel that with Everything Not Saved… we touched upon all of the facets of our sound up until that point. This time we wanted to find a new way to express ourselves.”

Foals also features Jimmy Smith and Jack Bevan. The album began in a London rehearsal space during pandemic lockdown and was recorded at Real World Studios. Various producers worked on the album, including: John Hill (Portugal The Man, Florence + The Machine), Dan Carey (Tame Impala, Fontaines D.C.), Miles James, and A.K. Paul (co-founder of the Paul Institute with his brother Jai Paul). Manny Marroquin (Post Malone, Kanye West, Rihanna) mixed most of the album, with some tracks mixed by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent (Coldplay, Muse, Kings of Leon).

The band previously shared album track “Wake Me Up” last November, which was one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by its second single, “2am,” as well as a video for the song that was shot in Kyiv, Ukraine with an entirely Ukrainian crew. Then they shared its third single, “Looking High,” via a video for the new song. “Looking High”made our Songs of the Week list.

Check out our interview with Foals on their 2019 album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1.

Foals UK Tour Dates:

May:



29th – Coventry, Radio 1’s Big Weekend



June:



22nd – 26th – Glastonbury

27th – Dublin, Fairview Park

29th – Manchester, Castlefield Bowl, Sounds of the City



July:



8th – Leeds, Millennium Square, Sounds of the City

9th – Glasgow, TRSNMT

23rd – Latitude Festival (HEADLINERS)

