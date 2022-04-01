News

All





Foals Share Video for New Song “Looking High” Life Is Yours Due Out June 17 via ADA/Warner UK Ltd.

Photography by Alex Knowles



Foals are releasing a new album, Life Is Yours, on June 17 via ADA/Warner UK Ltd. Now they have shared its third single, “Looking High,” via a video for the new song. Kit Monteith directed the video. Watch it below.

Frontman Yannis Philippakis had this to say about “Looking High” in a press release: “This is looking back to a more hedonistic time in my life, and a more innocent time in society in general, pre-pandemic and before the existential threat of climate change. It takes place in an alley in Oxford with two clubs—The Cellar and The Wheatsheaf—that all the city’s nightlife gravitated towards. It was before clubs started to close down and our cities started to change into more corporate, arid places. There’s an element of being haunted by nightlife that’s no longer there.”

Life Is Yours follows the two-part album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost, with both parts released in 2019.

Philippakis had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “We wanted to refocus and do something that shared a DNA throughout the songs: a physicality, a danceability, and with energy and joyousness. It’s definitely the poppiest record we’ve ever made. I feel that with Everything Not Saved… we touched upon all of the facets of our sound up until that point. This time we wanted to find a new way to express ourselves.”

Foals also features Jimmy Smith and Jack Bevan. The album began in a London rehearsal space during pandemic lockdown and was recorded at Real World Studios. Various producers worked on the album, including: John Hill (Portugal The Man, Florence + The Machine), Dan Carey (Tame Impala, Fontaines D.C.), Miles James, and A.K. Paul (co-founder of the Paul Institute with his brother Jai Paul). Manny Marroquin (Post Malone, Kanye West, Rihanna) mixed most of the album, with some tracks mixed by Mark ‘Spike’ Stent (Coldplay, Muse, Kings of Leon).

The band previously shared album track “Wake Me Up” last November, which was one of our Songs of the Week. That was followed by its second single, “2am,” as well as a video for the song that was shot in Kyiv, Ukraine with an entirely Ukrainian crew.

Check out our interview with Foals on their 2019 album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost - Part 1.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.