Focus Wales 2022: A Preview





​The 11th edition of Focus Wales takes place this week, and Under the Radar are honoured to be a part of it by co-hosting a stage there on Saturday (7th May). Taking place in the North Wales town of Wrexham, Focus Wales opens its doors on Wednesday 4th May, running through until the early hours of Sunday 8th. This year’s event will over 250 artists from all around the world across 20 stages, focusing on the emerging talent that Wales has to offer alongside a selection of established and some of the best new acts from across the globe.

Focus Wales will also host a film festival for the very first time alongside its regular mix of interactive industry sessions, conferences, arts events and talks. The full line-up and schedule can be accessed HERE.

Meanwhile, Under the Radar are proud to be sharing a stage with Future Yard, God Is In The TV, Gigwise and Breakout West on Saturday 7th May. Taking place in The Parish, we’ll be showcasing the excellent GODDESSES and CLWB FUZZ.

Hailing from Derby, Goddesses aren’t technically a new band, but with their second album Alectrona about to land are undoubtedly one of the most exciting acts on this year’s line-up. With an experimental sound that falls somewhere between Radiohead at their most obtuse, Sonic Youth and Talk Talk among others, expect the unexpected from a band on the cusp of greatness.

Cardiff five-piece Clwb Fuzz have been attracting attention for a while now thanks to their insatiable mix of effervescent shoegaze and errant psychedelia. With influences spanning decades and a sound that’s drawn comparisons with Slowdive, Spiritualized and the Smashing Pumpkins among others, we’re sure they’ll be one of the highlights of this weekend’s event.

Meanwhile, here’s a 30 song playlist featuring some of the artists Under the Radar are most looking forward to seeing at Focus Wales.

