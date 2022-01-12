News

Fontaines D.C. Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “Jackie Down the Line” Skinty Fia Due Out April 22 via Partisan

Photography by Filmawi



Fontaines D.C. have announced the release of a new album, Skinty Fia, which will be out on April 22 via Partisan. The band has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Jackie Down the River,” in addition to announcing a 2022 world tour. Check out the Hugh Mulhern-directed video for “Jackie Down the Line” below, in addition to the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.

Skinty Fia was produced by Dan Carey, who produced the band’s previous album, 2020’s A Hero’s Death.

Skinty Fia Tracklist:

1. In ár gCroíthe go deo

2. Big Shot

3. How Cold Love Is

4. Jackie Down the Line

5. Bloomsday

6. Roman Holiday

7. The Couple Across the Way

8. Skinty Fia

9. I Love You

10. Nabokov

Fontaines D.C. 2022 World Tour:

(# denotes newly announced show)

MARCH 2022

Sun-Mar-20 Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

Mon-Mar-21 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3

Wed-Mar-23 Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali

Thu-Mar-24 Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo

Fri-Mar-25 Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik

Sun-Mar-27 Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

Mon-Mar-28 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus

Tue-Mar-29 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan

Thu-Mar-31 Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser

APRIL 2022

Fri-Apr-1 Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena

Sat-Apr-2 Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA

Mon-Apr-4 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof

Tue-Apr-5 Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall

Wed-Apr-6 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg

Fri-Apr-8 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix

Sat-Apr-9 Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

Sun-Apr-10 Lille, France @ L’Aéronef

Mon-Apr-11 Paris, France @ Olympia

Thu-Apr-21 Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club #

Fri-Apr-22 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

Sat-Apr-23 Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar #

Mon-Apr-25 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #

Tues-Apr-26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

Fri-Apr-29 Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar #

Sat-Apr-30 Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom #

MAY 2022

Mon-May-2 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre #

Tue-May-3 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix #

Thu-May-5 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall #

Fri-May-6 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre #

Sat-May-7 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #

Mon-May-9 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater #

Tue-May-10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell #

Thu-May-12 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall#

Fri-May-13 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #

Sat-May-14 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #

Mon-May-16 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom #

Wed-May-18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater #

JULY 2022

Jul 14-17 Carhaix, France @ Vieilles Charrues

AUGUST 2022

Aug 12-14 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival

Aug 19-20 Creuse, France @ Check In Party

SEPTEMBER 2022

Sat-Sep-16 Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound

