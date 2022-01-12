Fontaines D.C. Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for Lead Single “Jackie Down the Line”
Skinty Fia Due Out April 22 via Partisan
Jan 11, 2022
Photography by Filmawi
Fontaines D.C. have announced the release of a new album, Skinty Fia, which will be out on April 22 via Partisan. The band has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Jackie Down the River,” in addition to announcing a 2022 world tour. Check out the Hugh Mulhern-directed video for “Jackie Down the Line” below, in addition to the album’s tracklist/cover art and full list of tour dates.
Skinty Fia was produced by Dan Carey, who produced the band’s previous album, 2020’s A Hero’s Death.
Skinty Fia Tracklist:
1. In ár gCroíthe go deo
2. Big Shot
3. How Cold Love Is
4. Jackie Down the Line
5. Bloomsday
6. Roman Holiday
7. The Couple Across the Way
8. Skinty Fia
9. I Love You
10. Nabokov
Fontaines D.C. 2022 World Tour:
(# denotes newly announced show)
MARCH 2022
Sun-Mar-20 Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera
Mon-Mar-21 Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 3
Wed-Mar-23 Milan, Italy @ Magazzini Generali
Thu-Mar-24 Zürich, Switzerland @ Dynamo
Fri-Mar-25 Munich, Germany @ Neue Theaterfabrik
Sun-Mar-27 Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy
Mon-Mar-28 Berlin, Germany @ Astra Kulturhaus
Tue-Mar-29 Hamburg, Germany @ Gruenspan
Thu-Mar-31 Stockholm, Sweden @ Debaser
APRIL 2022
Fri-Apr-1 Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena
Sat-Apr-2 Denmark, Copenhagen @ VEGA
Mon-Apr-4 Wiesbaden, Germany @ Schlachthof
Tue-Apr-5 Cologne, Germany @ Live Music Hall
Wed-Apr-6 Utrecht, Netherlands @ Tivoli Vredenburg
Fri-Apr-8 Antwerp, Belgium @ Trix
Sat-Apr-9 Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier
Sun-Apr-10 Lille, France @ L’Aéronef
Mon-Apr-11 Paris, France @ Olympia
Thu-Apr-21 Washington D.C. @ 9:30 Club #
Fri-Apr-22 Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #
Sat-Apr-23 Asbury Park, NJ @ Wonder Bar #
Mon-Apr-25 Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club #
Tues-Apr-26 Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #
Fri-Apr-29 Columbus, OH @ The A&R Music Bar #
Sat-Apr-30 Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland Ballroom #
MAY 2022
Mon-May-2 Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre #
Tue-May-3 Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix #
Thu-May-5 Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall #
Fri-May-6 Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre #
Sat-May-7 Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue #
Mon-May-9 Denver, CO @ Bluebird Theater #
Tue-May-10 Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell #
Thu-May-12 Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall#
Fri-May-13 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre #
Sat-May-14 Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo #
Mon-May-16 San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom #
Wed-May-18 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater #
JULY 2022
Jul 14-17 Carhaix, France @ Vieilles Charrues
AUGUST 2022
Aug 12-14 Helsinki, Finland @ Flow Festival
Aug 19-20 Creuse, France @ Check In Party
SEPTEMBER 2022
Sat-Sep-16 Los Angeles, CA @ Primavera Sound
