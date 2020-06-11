News

Fontaines D.C. Share Video for New Song "I Don't Belong" A Hero's Death Due Out July 31 via Partisan





Dublin’s Fontaines D.C. have shared a new song, “I Don’t Belong,” along with an accompanying video. “I Don’t Belong” is the opening track on the band’s upcoming album, A Hero’s Death, which will be released July 31 via Partisan. The video was directed by the band’s bassist, Connor Deegan. Watch it below.

In a press release Fontaines D.C.’s singer Grian Chattan had this to say about the song: “This song is a dismissal of the expectations of other people who consider themselves loyal to you. We wanted it to be a statement, almost like the anti-‘Big’ [opening song on 'Dogrel'], which is why we put it as the first song on the new album. This sentiment of not belonging can be liberating in a way, but it's also lonely and sad. We wanted to show both sides of that type of loneliness.

“One verse is about a soldier who has his bravery commended by his country, but throws his medal down and refuses to accept the commendation. He sees it as a hijacking and commodification of his principles. The other verse is about someone causing a ruckus in a bar, refusing to be enticed by any sort of friendliness and kindness, wanting to remain in the wrong corner. I had a few cans before I recorded the vocals, I wanted it to sound like I was playing the role of embittered barfly and feel like the soundtrack of someone swaying themselves home after a cold night out - full of principles but surrounded by nobody.”

Deegan says in the press release that the video for “I Don’t Belong” was supposed to be shot in London, but they had to make adjustments because of the pandemic and had to shoot the video near their homes in Ireland instead.

“We had a whole different video shoot planned in London, then all the restrictions hit so we had to figure out how to do something remotely from back home in Ireland,” Deegan says. “The idea was to use the limitations to our benefit. To try to match the emotional feel of the song but without being heavy-handed. Telling a visual story parallel to the lyrics.

“I remotely directed the video from Co.Mayo, on the west coast of Ireland, where I am from. It was shot on location on the east coast of Ireland, in Skerries, where Grian is from.

“Grian’s character goes on a walk, passing by all these places. He’s telling us this dramatic story that slowly grows as the verses go on. At the start you do and you don’t really get a sense of the anxiety or negativity to come. It’s buried under the surface. At the end he submerges himself, completely consumed by his inner thoughts finally coming out into the world.”

A Hero’s Death is the follow-up to their debut album, Dogrel, released just last year. The sophomore album was produced by Dan Carey. “I Don’t Belong” is the second single released from the album. It follows the album’s first single, its title track.

The band also features Carlos O’Connell (guitar), Conor Curley (guitar), and Tom Coll (drums and percussion).

