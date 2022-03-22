News

Fontaines D.C. Share Video for New Song “Skinty Fia” Skinty Fia Due Out April 22 via Partisan

Irish post-punk five-piece Fontaines D.C. are releasing a new album, Skinty Fia, on April 22 via Partisan. Now they have shared the album’s third single, title track “Skinty Fia,” via a video for the song. Hugh Mulhern directed the video. Watch it below

A press release describes the themes of the song: “‘Skinty Fia’ is an Irish phrase which translates to English as ‘the damnation of the deer’ and the album’s cover art features a deer, plucked from its natural habitat and deposited in the hallway of a home, illuminated by an artificial red glow. The phrase, which is used to display disappointment or annoyance, resonated with frontman Grian Chatten as the correct expression of his feelings towards the ‘mutation’ of Irish culture abroad. The song explores the idea through the lens of a relationship doomed by paranoia, alcohol and drugs.”

Previously Fontaines D.C. shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Jackie Down the River,” in addition to announcing a 2022 world tour. Then they shared the album’s second single, “I Love You,” via a video for the song. “I Love You” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Skinty Fia was produced by Dan Carey, who produced the band’s previous album, 2020’s A Hero’s Death.

The band’s full lineup is Carlos O’Connell (guitar), Conor Curley (guitar), Conor Deegan III (bass guitar), Grian Chatten (vocals), and Tom Coll (drums).

