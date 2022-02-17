Fontaines D.C. Share Video for “Overtly Political” New Song “I Love You”

News

Irish post-punk five-piece Fontaines D.C. are releasing a new album, Skinty Fia, on April 22 via Partisan. Now they have shared the album’s second single, “I Love You,” via a video for the song that features frontman Grian Chatten in a church. In a press release Chatten describes it as “the first overtly political song we’ve written.” Sam Taylor directed the video. Watch it below

The press release describes the themes of the song in more detail: “Written from the perspective of an Irishman abroad, the song unravels to reveal a passionate sense of self-loathing. The lyrics detail the guilt of a barroom reveler, enjoying great personal success and a sense of cultural pride, while simultaneously metabolizing deep disappointment, and swirling anger, at the current political climate as well as the country’s grimmest historical atrocities, such as the decades of tragic brutality at the Tuam Mother and Baby Home in Galway: ‘This island’s run by sharks with children’s bones stuck in their jaws.’”

Chatten adds: “It’s standing in the center of our beloved home country as a multitude of things are brought to tragic ends in an apocalyptic state of affairs. That’s how it feels to me, and what I felt when I wrote it.”

Previously Fontaines D.C. shared a video for the album’s lead single, “Jackie Down the River,” in addition to announcing a 2022 world tour.

Skinty Fia was produced by Dan Carey, who produced the band’s previous album, 2020’s A Hero’s Death.

The band’s full lineup is Carlos O’Connell (guitar), Conor Curley (guitar), Conor Deegan III (bass guitar), Grian Chatten (vocals), and Tom Coll (drums).

