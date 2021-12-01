News

Foo Fighters Announce 2022 North American Tour Tickets To Go On Sale This Friday





Foo Fighters have announced a 2022 North American tour. Tickets go on sale this Friday (Dec. 3) at 10 p.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

Recently, frontman Dave Grohl has teamed up with producer Greg Kurstin to release a new cover of a song by a Jewish artist during each night of Hanukkah, as the two of them did last year. This past Sunday, on the first night of Hanukkah, Foo Fighters shared a cover of Lisa Loeb’s “Stay (I Missed You),” and yesterday, they shared a cover of “Blitzkrieg Bop” by The Ramones. Listen to both covers below.

Foo Fighters 2022 North American Tour:

5/14 – The Pavilion at Star Lake - Burgettstown, PA

5/20 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park – Raleigh, NC

5/24 – PNC Music Pavilion – Charlotte, NC

7/17– Citi Field – New York, NY

7/19 – Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY

7/22 – Rogers Centre – Toronto, ON

7/24 – Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA

7/27 – Maine Savings Amphitheater – Bangor, ME

7/29 – Osheaga Festival – Montreal, QC

8/1 – Ruoff Music Center – Noblesville, IN

8/3 – Huntington Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN

8/6 – Empower Field at Mile High – Denver, CO

8/8 – USANA Amphitheater – Salt Lake City, UT

8/10 – Big Sky Events Arena - Big Sky, MT

8/13 – T-Mobile Park – Seattle, WA

8/18 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

8/20 – Banc of California Stadium – Los Angeles, CA

