Foo Fighters Announce New Album, Share New Song “Shame Shame” and Performed it on “SNL” Medicine at Midnight Due Out February 5 via Roswell/RCA

Foo Fighters have announced a new album, Medicine at Midnight, and have shared its first single, “Shame Shame.” They also performed the song this weekend on Saturday Night Live. Check out “Shame Shame” below, followed by the SNL performance and the album’s tracklist and cover art. On Saturday Night Live they also performed their 2002 song “Times Like These” and watch that below too.

Medicine at Midnight is the follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold. It is the band’s tenth album and Greg Kurstin produced it with the band (Kurstin also produced their last album). Darrell Thorp engineered the album and Mark “Spike” Stent mixed it. Foo Fighters’ full line-up is Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee.

Medicine at Midnight Tracklist:

1. Making a Fire

2. Shame Shame

3. Cloudspotter

4. Waiting on a War

5. Medicine at Midnight

6. No Son of Mine

7. Holding Poison

8. Chasing Birds

9. Love Dies Young

