 Foo Fighters Announce New Album, Share New Song “Shame Shame” and Performed it on “SNL” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, November 10th, 2020  
Subscribe

Foo Fighters Announce New Album, Share New Song “Shame Shame” and Performed it on “SNL”

Medicine at Midnight Due Out February 5 via Roswell/RCA

Nov 09, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Danny Clinch
Bookmark and Share


Foo Fighters have announced a new album, Medicine at Midnight, and have shared its first single, “Shame Shame.” They also performed the song this weekend on Saturday Night Live. Check out “Shame Shame” below, followed by the SNL performance and the album’s tracklist and cover art. On Saturday Night Live they also performed their 2002 song “Times Like These” and watch that below too. 

Medicine at Midnight is the follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold. It is the band’s tenth album and Greg Kurstin produced it with the band (Kurstin also produced their last album). Darrell Thorp engineered the album and Mark “Spike” Stent mixed it. Foo Fighters’ full line-up is Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee.

Medicine at Midnight Tracklist: 

1. Making a Fire
2. Shame Shame
3. Cloudspotter
4. Waiting on a War
5. Medicine at Midnight
6. No Son of Mine
7. Holding Poison
8. Chasing Birds
9. Love Dies Young

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #67

Sep 04, 2020 Issue #67 - Phoebe Bridgers and Moses Sumney

Most Recent