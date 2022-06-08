 Foo Fighters Announce Tribute Concerts For Taylor Hawkins | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 8th, 2022  
Subscribe

Foo Fighters Announce Tribute Concerts For Taylor Hawkins

Organized Alongside the Hawkins Family

Jun 08, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Foo Fighters, alongside the Hawkins family, have announced a set of two tribute concerts in honor of Taylor Hawkins, the band’s long-time drummer who recently passed away. The concerts, one of which takes place on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and the other on September 27 at Kia Forum in L.A., will feature the band performing songs by artists whom Hawkins admired.

Hawkins passed away at the age of 50 while the band were on a South American tour in Bogotá, Colombia. He joined Foo Fighters in 1997, after the release of the band’s second album, The Colour and the Shape.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent