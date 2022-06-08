News

Foo Fighters Announce Tribute Concerts For Taylor Hawkins Organized Alongside the Hawkins Family





Foo Fighters, alongside the Hawkins family, have announced a set of two tribute concerts in honor of Taylor Hawkins, the band’s long-time drummer who recently passed away. The concerts, one of which takes place on September 3 at Wembley Stadium in London and the other on September 27 at Kia Forum in L.A., will feature the band performing songs by artists whom Hawkins admired.

Hawkins passed away at the age of 50 while the band were on a South American tour in Bogotá, Colombia. He joined Foo Fighters in 1997, after the release of the band’s second album, The Colour and the Shape.

