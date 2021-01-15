Foo Fighters Share New Single “Waiting on a War” and Will Perform It on “Jimmy Kimmel” Tonight

News

Foo Fighters have shared a new song titled “Waiting on a War,” which they will premiere live tonight (Jan. 14) on Jimmy Kimmel Live! The song was shared today in honor of frontman Dave Grohl’s birthday. This is the third single from their upcoming tenth studio album, Medicine at Midnight, which will be out on February 5 via Roswell/RCA. Listen to the song below.

Grohl explains the inspiration behind the song in a press release: “Last fall, as I was driving my daughter to school, she turned to me and asked, ‘Daddy, is there going to be a war?’ My heart sank as I realized that she was now living under the same dark cloud that I had felt 40 years ago. I wrote ‘Waiting on a War’ that day. Everyday waiting for the sky to fall. Is there more to this than that? Is there more to this than just waiting on a war? Because I need more. We all do. This song was written for my daughter, Harper, who deserves a future, just as every child does.”

Medicine at Midnight is the follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold. It is the band’s tenth album, produced by Greg Kurstin alongside the band (Kurstin also produced their last album). Darrell Thorp engineered the album and Mark “Spike” Stent mixed it. Foo Fighters’ full line-up is Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee.

The two previous singles for Medicine at Midnight the band has released leading up to “Waiting on a War” are “Shame Shame,” which they released a video for, and “No Son of Mine.”

