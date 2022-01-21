 Foo Fighters Share New Song “Fraggle Rock Rock” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, January 21st, 2022  
Foo Fighters Share New Song “Fraggle Rock Rock”

For The Apple TV+ Series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock

Jan 21, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Foo Fighters have shared a new song, “Fraggle Rock Rock.” The song is featured on the forthcoming Apple TV+ reboot of Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock, titled Back to the Rock. Listen below.

In November, the band announced a North American tour. They are set to star in the upcoming horror comedy Studio 666, which will be out on February 25.

