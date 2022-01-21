Foo Fighters Share New Song “Fraggle Rock Rock”
For The Apple TV+ Series Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock
Foo Fighters have shared a new song, “Fraggle Rock Rock.” The song is featured on the forthcoming Apple TV+ reboot of Jim Henson’s Fraggle Rock, titled Back to the Rock. Listen below.
In November, the band announced a North American tour. They are set to star in the upcoming horror comedy Studio 666, which will be out on February 25.
