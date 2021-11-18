News

Foo Fighters Share Video for “Love Dies Young” Starring Jason Sudeikis Medicine at Midnight Out Now via Roswell/RCA





Foo Fighters have shared a video for “Love Dies Young,” the latest single from their most recent album, Medicine at Midnight. The video, written and directed by frontman Dave Grohl, stars Jason Sudeikis as a swimming coach. Watch below.

Medicine at Midnight came out in early 2021 via Roswell/RCA. Last week, Foo Fighters announced that they will be starring in the upcoming horror comedy, Studio 666.

