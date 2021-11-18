 Foo Fighters Share Video for “Love Dies Young” Starring Jason Sudeikis | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, November 18th, 2021  
Subscribe

Foo Fighters Share Video for “Love Dies Young” Starring Jason Sudeikis

Medicine at Midnight Out Now via Roswell/RCA

Nov 18, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Bookmark and Share


Foo Fighters have shared a video for “Love Dies Young,” the latest single from their most recent album, Medicine at Midnight. The video, written and directed by frontman Dave Grohl, stars Jason Sudeikis as a swimming coach. Watch below.

Medicine at Midnight came out in early 2021 via Roswell/RCA. Last week, Foo Fighters announced that they will be starring in the upcoming horror comedy, Studio 666.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent