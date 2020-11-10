News

Foo Fighters Share Video For “Shame Shame” Feat. Sofia Boutella and Announce Livestream Concert Medicine at Midnight Due Out February 5, 2021 via Roswell/RCA





Foo Fighters are releasing a new album, Medicine at Midnight, on February 5 via Roswell/RCA. Now they have shared a video for its first single, “Shame Shame,” which stars actress Sofia Boutella (Kingsman: The Secret Service, Star Trek Beyond, Atomic Blonde) alongside frontman Dave Grohl. They have also announced a livestream concert, Live From the Roxy, this Saturday, November 14. Check out the Paola Kudacki-directed “Shame Shame” video below.

Live From the Roxy will stream this Saturday at 5 p.m. Pacific Time, but fans will have 48 hours to watch and re-watch it. Tickets cost $15.00 and can be bought here.

Previously Foo Fighters shared the audio for “Shame Shame” and performed the song on Saturday Night Live, where they also performed their 2002 song “Times Like These.”

Medicine at Midnight is the follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold. It is the band’s tenth album, produced by Greg Kurstin alongside the band (Kurstin also produced their last album). Darrell Thorp engineered the album and Mark “Spike” Stent mixed it. Foo Fighters’ full line-up is Dave Grohl, Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett, Pat Smear, and Rami Jaffee.

