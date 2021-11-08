Foo Fighters To Star in Upcoming Horror Comedy “Studio 666”

News

Foo Fighters are starring in the upcoming horror comedy Studio 666, which is now set to be distributed by Open Road Films. Based on a story by frontman Dave Grohl, the film depicts the band recording their 10th studio album in an Encino mansion, where Grohl begins to have spectral visions that both interfere with and threaten the completion of the album. It will be given a wide theatrical release on February 25, 2022.

“After decades of ridiculous music videos and numerous music documentaries under our collective belts, it was finally time to take it to the next level…. A full length feature horror comedy film,” states Grohl in a press release. “Like most things Foo, Studio 666 began with a far-fetched idea that blossomed into something bigger than we ever imagined possible. Filmed at the same house where we recorded our latest album, Medicine at Midnight (told you that place was haunted!), we wanted to recapture the classic magic that all of our favorite rock and roll movies had, but with a twist: hilarious gore that fucking ROCKS. And now, with the help of Tom Ortenberg [CEO of Open Road Films] and the team at Open Road Films, we can finally let this cat out of the bag after keeping it our best kept secret for two years. Be ready to laugh, scream, and headbang in your popcorn. Studio 666 will fuck you up.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to team up with Foo Fighters for a movie sure to make audiences scream and laugh,” adds Ortenberg. “The Foos bring their comedic chemistry and the musical talent we all love to the big screen in this hysterical horror film.”

Director BJ McDonnell adds: “Studio 666 is a perfect combination of all things I love. Rock, horror, and comedy, all tied together in a very thrilling motion picture. I am so excited to have teamed up with the Foo Fighters to create an old school “Band” movie. It’s been years since we’ve seen something like the Beatles’ Help!, The Monkees’ Head, or KISS Meets the Phantom of the Park. Take that ’60s / ’70s old school band film fun, mix it with horror, and Studio 666 is born! I am so ecstatic for audiences of film and music to come together and enjoy our film.”

Studio 666 also stars Whitney Cummings, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, Jenna Ortega and Jeff Garlin.

Foo Fighters’ most recent album, Medicine at Midnight, came out earlier this year via Roswell/RCA. Last month, Grohl released a memoir, The Storyteller, via Dey Street Books.

