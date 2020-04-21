News

Fountains of Wayne Team Up with Sharon Van Etten for Adam Schlesinger Tribute New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund’s JERSEY 4 JERSEY Benefit Show Scheduled for April 22





This upcoming Wednesday at 7 p.m., the remaining members of Fountains of Wayne will come together for their first live performance in seven years, with special guest Sharon Van Etten, in an effort to raise money to combat the effects of COVID-19. The group’s original songwriter, bassist, and backing vocalist Adam Schlesinger passed away from complications with the disease on April 1.

Van Etten and Fountains of Wayne (singer/guitarist Chris Collingwood, drummer Brian Young, and guitarist Jody Porter) will perform at The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund’s (NJPRF) JERSEY 4 JERSEY benefit, “a one-night broadcast fundraiser to fight the medical, social and economic impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey’s most vulnerable communities.” Several other celebrities will participate from inside their homes, including Saquon Barkley, Tony Bennett, Jon Bon Jovi, Danny DeVito, Whoopi Goldberg, Halsey, Chelsea Handler, Charlie Puth, Kelly Ripa, Chris Rock, Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart, SZA, and more.

“Brian, Jody and I are honored to be part of the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit, and grateful that Sharon was able to perform with us,” said Collingwood in a press release. “Adam would have been proud that Fountains were helping to raise money for fellow New Jerseyans.”

“As a New Jersey native, it means so much to me to participate in the NJPRF charitable event that gives back to this community,” said Van Etten. “Adam was an incredible songwriter and I am truly humbled to join Fountains of Wayne in his honor.”

Schlesinger was a multitalented musician, making a name for himself as a songwriter, producer, bassist, guitarist, drummer, and keyboardist. His songs have appeared in movies, on TV, and in theatrical productions, and over the course of career, he won three Emmy awards, a GRAMMY Award, and the ASCAP Pop Music Award. Stars such as Tom Hanks, Stephen Colbert, and Conan O’Brien paid tribute to the power-pop sensation in recent weeks.

In related news, Billie Joe Armstrong, lead vocalist and guitarist of Green Day, has covered the title track from That Thing You Do! in his No Fun Mondays Cover series. The song, written by Schlesinger, was nominated for an Oscar in 1997 for Best Original Song.

