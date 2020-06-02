 Fourteen Years Later and, Yep, Cunts Are Still Running the World | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020  
Fourteen Years Later and, Yep, Cunts Are Still Running the World

Smash the System

Jun 01, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
Fourteen years later, alas, Jarvis Cocker’s 2006 single “Running the World” (its full uncensored title is “Cunts Are Still Running the World”) resonates even more today. It may not have been the Christmas #1 in the UK last year, despite a passionate campaign to make it so, but in these dark times it’s still worth a revisit, because as today has proven, cunts are indeed still running the world (or at least in major parts of it).

Donate here: 

www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd

www.blacklivesmatter.com

www.reclaimtheblock.org

www.northstarhealthcollective.org

www.naacpldf.org

www.communityjusticeexchange.org

www.aclu.org/action/

www.joincampaignzero.org

www.knowyourrightscamp.com

www.m4bl.org

www.byp100.org

www.southernersonnewground.org

secure.actblue.com/donate/bail_funds_george_floyd



