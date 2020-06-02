Fourteen Years Later and, Yep, Cunts Are Still Running the World
Fourteen years later, alas, Jarvis Cocker’s 2006 single “Running the World” (its full uncensored title is “Cunts Are Still Running the World”) resonates even more today. It may not have been the Christmas #1 in the UK last year, despite a passionate campaign to make it so, but in these dark times it’s still worth a revisit, because as today has proven, cunts are indeed still running the world (or at least in major parts of it).
Donate here:
www.gofundme.com/f/georgefloyd
www.northstarhealthcollective.org
www.communityjusticeexchange.org
www.southernersonnewground.org
secure.actblue.com/donate/bail_funds_george_floyd
