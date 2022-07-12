Francis Lung Announces New Spoken Word EP, Shares Video for New Song “2p Machine”
Short Stories Due Out September 23 via Memphis Industries
Francis Lung has announced the release of a new spoken word EP, Short Stories, which will be out on September 23 via Memphis Industries. Lung has also shared an animated video for a new song from the EP, “2p Machine.” View the Emily Garner-directed video below, along with the EP’s tracklist and cover art.
Lung states in a press release: “Those first months following the birth of my daughter were a daze - the days were joyful, but the nights were long. Once I’m up, I’m up, and I could never get back to sleep after feeding or changing the baby. In my semi-delirious state, I would lie awake in bed making up stories in my head to pass the time. ‘2p Machine’ was the first of these, which originated from memories of being a kid on holiday in the arcades on Blackpool Pleasure Beach.”
Short Stories was written, produced, and mixed by Lung.
Short Stories Tracklist:
1. Midland Hotel II - The Restaurant
2. Due Date
3. 2p Machine
4. Midland Hotel I - Anne’s List
5. Shadow Shyness
6. Midland Hotel III - Graffiti
