Tuesday, July 12th, 2022  
Francis Lung Announces New Spoken Word EP, Shares Video for New Song “2p Machine”

Short Stories Due Out September 23 via Memphis Industries

Jul 12, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Francis Lung has announced the release of a new spoken word EP, Short Stories, which will be out on September 23 via Memphis Industries. Lung has also shared an animated video for a new song from the EP, “2p Machine.” View the Emily Garner-directed video below, along with the EP’s tracklist and cover art.

Lung states in a press release: “Those first months following the birth of my daughter were a daze - the days were joyful, but the nights were long. Once I’m up, I’m up, and I could never get back to sleep after feeding or changing the baby. In my semi-delirious state, I would lie awake in bed making up stories in my head to pass the time. ‘2p Machine’ was the first of these, which originated from memories of being a kid on holiday in the arcades on Blackpool Pleasure Beach.”

Short Stories was written, produced, and mixed by Lung.

Short Stories Tracklist:

1. Midland Hotel II - The Restaurant
2. Due Date
3. 2p Machine
4. Midland Hotel I - Anne’s List
5. Shadow Shyness
6. Midland Hotel III - Graffiti

There are no comments for this entry yet.

