News

All





Francisco Martin Debuts New EP ‘Beautiful Ramblings of A Restless Mind’ - Stream It Below Out Now Via 19 Recordings





​After making his debut in late 2020 with his single “Swollen,” San Francisco-based multi-instrumentalist, producer, and singer/songwriter Francisco Martin has returned, sharing his debut EP Beautiful Ramblings of A Restless Mind. Inspired by emotive pop singer/songwriters like James Bay and Maggie Rogers, the new EP reveals a thoughtful emotive side to Martin, marrying together rich pop melody and resonant songwriting.

Most of all, the EP is a reflection on love in its various forms. Martin longs for intimacy on “Lover” and pines for lost romance on “Let You Go” and “Swollen,” despairs mistakes he’s made on “I Try” and celebrates young love and lust on “Wild Girl.” It’s a singular focus, but one that allows Martin to examine love from different angles, playing into heartbroken angst as effortlessly as he does sweet celebrations.

Uniting it all is Martin’s steadfast pop sensibilities. Taking on influences both classic and modern, Martin places himself among the ranks of breezy pop songwriters, always reaching for sun-lit hooks and sweet melodies. Even in the EP’s moments of longing heartbreak Martin’s delivery has the feel of a wide-eyed romantic, carried by the hopeful high points of the record.

As Martin explains, “This EP is about love, loneliness and heartache. It’s an emotional journey; a conversation. It’s a little bit about falling in love, a little bit about yearning for love; and a little bit about losing one of the first loves of my life.” Check out the EP below, out now via 19 Recordings.

<p>