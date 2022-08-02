News

Frankie Cosmos Announce New Album, Share Video For New Single “One Year Stand” Inner World Peace Due Out October 21 via Sub Pop

Photography by Pooneh Ghana



Frankie Cosmos, the project of Greta Kline along with her backing band, have announced the release of their fifth studio album, Inner World Peace, which will be out on October 21 via Sub Pop. They have also shared a video for the new album track “One Year Stand.” View the Eliza Lu Doyle-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Video director Eliza Lu Doyle states in a press release: “We conceived of the setting for the video as a cross between a diorama and an empty arena stage. To me, the interaction between Greta and the camera is almost like an act of faith—a reach toward an absent audience. We wanted to channel the pleasure of half-performing for that imaginary gaze.”

Kline adds: “This music video was created with my best friend Eliza, who makes video and performance art. It feels like an encapsulation of the record in that it’s strange and vast while also being contained and interior. Clowning and playing are a huge part of collaborating for me and Eliza. We wanted to perform a dance without dancing—the kind of movements you fall into in private, banal moments, playing without even realizing. Choreographing together felt like we were in sixth grade again, all id and giggles. The album and the video were made in these environments of love and pleasure.”

The band’s last album, Close It Quietly, came out in 2019 via Sub Pop.

Inner World Peace Tracklist:

1. Abigail

2. Aftershook

3. Fruit Stand

4. Magnetic Personality

5. Wayne

6. Sky Magnet

7. A Work Call

8. Empty Head

9. Fragments

10. Prolonging Babyhood

11. One Year Stand

12. F.O.O.F.

13. Street View

14. Spare the Guitar

15. Heed the Call

