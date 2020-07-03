News

Frankie Cosmos Release New Demo Collection to Bandcamp great scraps to Benefit Critical Resistance





Frankie Cosmos, the project of Greta Kline, along with her backing band, have shared a new demos collection, great scraps, to Bandcamp. It features 23 tracks, which the Bandcamp description simply describes as “some demos, old and new.” All proceeds are going to Critical Resistance, “an organization that works to dismantle the prison industrial complex.” Since today is a day that Bandcamp is waiving their revenue share, if you buy it today then even their cut is donated to Critical Resistance. Stream the collection below.

Frankie Cosmos’ last album, Close It Quietly, came out last September via Sub Pop, making it their second album for the label, following 2018’s Vessel. Gabe Wax engineered and co-produced Close It Quietly with the band. It was recorded at Brooklyn’s Figure 8 Studios. Kline’s longtime bandmates are Lauren Martin (synth), Luke Pyenson (drums), and Alex Bailey (bass).

