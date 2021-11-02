Franz Ferdinand Announce New Greatest Hits Album, Share Video for New Song “Billy Goodbye”
Hits to the Head Due Out March 11, 2022 via Domino
Nov 02, 2021
Photography by Domino Records
Franz Ferdinand have announced the release of a greatest hits album, Hits to the Head, which will be out on March 11, 2022 via Domino. The band has also shared a video for a new song to be featured on the album, “Billy Goodbye.” It was directed by Diane Martel, Ben Cole, and frontman Alex Kapranos. Watch the video and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.
Hits to the Head will feature one other new song, titled “Curious.” Both “Billy Goodbye” and “Curious” were produced by Kapranos, Julian Corrie, and Stuart Price.
Kapranos speaks about selecting the tracks to be featured on the album in a press release: “It’s the same as writing a set-list for a festival: you want to play the songs you know people want to hear. The hits. Bring the hits to the head. The heart. The feet. That means obvious singles, but also songs you know have a special meaning for both band and audience, like ‘Outsiders.’ We also added two new songs, recorded last year: ‘Billy Goodbye’ and ‘Curious,’ both co-produced at the last stage with Stuart Price. I have friends who believe you’re somehow not a ‘real’ fan if you own a best of rather than a discography. I disagree. I think of my parents’ record collection as a kid. I loved their compilation LPs. I am so grateful that they had Changes or Rolled Gold. Those LPs were my entrance point. My introduction.”
The band’s most recent album, Always Ascending, came out in 2018 via Domino.
Hits to the Head Tracklist:
1. Darts Of Pleasure
2. Take Me Out
3. The Dark Of The Matinée
4. Michael
5. This Fire
6. Do You Want To
7. Walk Away
8. The Fallen
9. Outsiders
10. Lucid Dreams
11. Ulysses
12. No You Girls
13. Right Action
14. Evil Eye
15. Love Illumination
16. Stand On The Horizon
17. Always Ascending
18. Glimpse Of Love
19. Curious
20. Billy Goodbye
