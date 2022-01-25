News

Franz Ferdinand Share Video for New Song “Curious” Hits to the Head Due Out March 11 via Domino

Photography by David Edwards



Franz Ferdinand have shared a video for their new song “Curious.” It is the second new song release from their forthcoming greatest hits album, Hits to the Head, which will be out on March 11 via Domino. Watch the Andy Knowles-directed video below.

Frontman Alex Kapranos states in a press release: “What’s the meaning behind the song? A meet-cute on the first page as tension enters left on a dark stage, but as our stars collide I’m curious: will you want me when you’ve got me? I’m a future seeker. Are we the future? I’m curious. I had this idea for the lyric—kind of the reverse of one of those life-flashing-before-your-mind as you die in a film scene, where the entire course of a relationship flashes before you the instant you fall in love with someone.”

He adds: “So, it’s a dance song we said later on when thinking about a video. And ‘we’ve always said we play dance music,’ said Bob [Hardy, Franz Ferdinand bassist], ‘so why don’t we dance in the video?’ So we gave Andy Knowles, our old pal—who was in Bob’s class at Art School and played with Franz Ferdinand in 2005/6—a shout and he was up for it. You can spot his cameo…and, yes, that is us actually dancing.”

In November of last year, the band shared the song “Billy Goodbye” upon the upcoming album’s announcement. Their most recent studio album, Always Ascending, came out in 2018 via Domino.

